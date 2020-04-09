South Africa

Solidarity Fund to roll out food relief for vulnerable households

09 April 2020 - 08:39 By LYNLEY DONNELLY/BusinessLIVE
The Solidarity Fund is chaired by Gloria Serobe.
Image: Adcorp Group

A fund set up to pull money together to fight Covid-19 and limit its economic pain on families is planning to earmark R120m in food relief for a quarter of a million vulnerable households.

This is stated in an internal document obtained by Business Day.

President Cyril Ramaphosa established the Solidarity Fund, which raised more than R2bn in the two weeks after it was launched.

The fund has also set up a R100m facility to fast-track the purchase of urgently required protective equipment such as face masks and shields.

The food relief effort, which is in the planning stage and could change, will reach the most vulnerable communities. Its administration will enable the fund to track and ensure the costs are directed towards the provision of food relief.

The Solidarity Fund said the document was “for internal purposes”.

