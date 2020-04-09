'Sorry comes from the heart not a script': Twitter weighs in on Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams’ apology

On Wednesday, Ndabeni-Abrahams was put on special leave for two months, one of them without pay, after a picture of her surfaced on social media visiting former deputy higher education minister Mduduzi Manana during the lockdown.

The now-deleted picture showed Ndabeni-Abrahams, who Manana described as a friend, seated at the table having a meal on Sunday.

“It was great to host a former colleague and dear sister Cde Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams on her way back from executing critical and essential services,” the caption read.