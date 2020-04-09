South Africa

That Ramaphosa joke about which year the lockdown would end cut Mzansi deep

09 April 2020 - 09:52 By Cebelihle Bhengu
President Cyril Ramaphosa joked that he had not specified in which year on April 16 the lockdown would end.
Image: Themba Hadebe / POOL / AFP

As South Africans wait to find out whether the national 21-day lockdown will end on April 16, a video of president Cyril Ramaphosa saying he didn't specify in which year the lockdown would end, has many breathing through the wound.

The video is from a recording of a video conference the president held at Rand Water this week. As the video circulated on Twitter April 16 trended, leading many to believe that the president had made a decision.

Ramaphosa later confirmed at the conference that a decision would be made once an assessment of the lockdown had been made.

“We will be able to make a proper, if you like, scientific assessment in a few days' time to see how well this lockdown is serving the people of our country,” said Ramaphosa.

This is what people had to say:

