South Africa

This is what Mzansi wants Ramaphosa to consider for lockdown review

09 April 2020 - 07:10 By Iavan Pijoos
United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa asked social media users to weigh in on the review process for the 21-day lockdown.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

South Africans have shared their opinions on measures they think could help curb the spread of Covid-19 infections in the country.

This is after United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa asked social media users to weigh in on the review process for the 21-day lockdown period.

Holomisa asked his followers to give their opinions on which regulations they thought should be reviewed - and why.

He said he would compile a list of suggestions and submit it to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“I anticipate that he might consult us once more, if he intends to make changes,” added Holomisa.

Here are some of the suggestions that South Africans shared:

  • No movement between provinces.
  • Lift cigarette ban to boost economy.
  • Consider lifting alcohol ban.
  • Educate the poor and small rural town communities on the virus.
  • Arrest lockdown offenders, including ministers and politicians.
  • Open essential stores only twice a week to help reduce numbers on the streets.
  • Involve StatsSA to help with statistics on the spread of the virus.
  • The military should avoid using force and treat citizens with respect and dignity.
  • A five-day "breather" before extending the lockdown.
  • Allow residents to walk and jog in estates.
  • Lift ban on the sale of baby items.
  • Open car service centres.
  • Stop bond and loan repayments for those who don't have an income.
  • Food parcels for the less fortunate..

