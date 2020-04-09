Top attorney William Booth survives murder attempt by masked gunmen

In recent years, allegations have surfaced in open court that the criminal justice system and the police are also being roped in to execute arrests on trumped-up charges, with lawyers such as Booth and advocate Pete Mihalik making spectacles of the alleged injustice against their clients.

Noorudien Hassan was the first lawyer to be killed in a hit in November 2016.

His colleague Mihalik was murdered outside his children's school in Green Point in October 2018. He was Modack's legal representative in an extortion case in which he and other lawyers alleged the police investigation against his client was the work of a conspiracy involving Modack's underworld rivals and the police.

Modack, Booysen, Jacques Cronje and Ashley Fields were found not guilty by the Cape Town regional court in that case.

Booth has similarly alleged that police misconduct was behind the wrongful arrests of his clients Lifman and Naude.

Last year, attorney David Mbazwana and former magistrate and organised-crime advocate Vernon Jantjies were killed in separate hits.