Two Limpopo doctors released after being forced into quarantine

Two Limpopo doctors who were forced into quarantine by the provincial department of health have been released, the South African Medical Association (Sama) said on Thursday.

Dr Claire Olivier and Dr Taryn Williams, who work at Mmametlhake Hospital in Mpumalanga, were already self-isolating at home when they were forced into quarantine.

The two tested positive on March 29.

“We are delighted that these two doctors, who self-isolated according to regulations when they tested positive for Covid-19, are now allowed to return home,” said Sama chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee.

“However, we remain concerned about the manner in which they were treated initially, especially considering they strictly followed NICD [National Institute for Communicable Diseases] and national government regulations once they tested positive.”