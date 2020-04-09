Uncle Cyril, lockdown extension and pay cuts: Twitter is lit
Thousands of South Africans have taken to Twitter in response to the two-week extension to the nationwide lockdown announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday night.
Ramaphosa said the extension was necessary to ensure that the positive results in halting the spread of the coronavirus are not outdone by premature moves to end the lockdown.
“As your president, I am mindful of the great and heavy burden this will impose on you. I am keenly aware of the affect this will have on our economy.”
He said that SA had to “hold the course a little longer”.
“We all want the economy to come back to life, we want people to return to work, we want our children to go back to school, and we all want to be able to move freely again. But our immediate priority must remain to slow down the spread of the virus and to prevent a huge loss of life.”
Pay cuts
Speaking about the Solidarity Fund established to mobilise resources and funds, Ramaphosa said R2.2bn had so far been raised.
He said bearing in mind the principle of solidarity, the president, deputy president, ministers and deputy ministers would take a one-third pay cut in their salaries over the next three months.
“This portion of their salaries will be donated to the Solidarity Fund. We are calling on other public office bearers and executives of large companies to make a similar gesture and to further increase the reach of this national effort.”
Here's what is dominating social media talk.
Applause for 'Uncle Cyril'
Can Uncle Cyril at least allow us to change locations before the Lockdown extension with another 2😭😭😭 #cyrilramaphosa pic.twitter.com/SjJh9Msh02— Dark Kid From The Meme🇿🇦 (@imeverythin) April 9, 2020
Uncle Cyril looks so stressed, like he's on the verge of tears.— Dhorat the Explorer (@Radheeya_) April 9, 2020
Tell me I'm not the only who saw how he had to choke his tears back.
Lockdown extended
People's jobs guys 😪#LockdownExtended pic.twitter.com/ZnwSLoJs72— 💫YOUR RICH AUNTY💫 (@Zoemkoena) April 9, 2020
Is it just me or has Mr President delivered a very encouraging speech, giving hope and making one believe that we can go further.after listening to the president, I feel motivated. #LockdownExtended pic.twitter.com/d6jiQTaWt7— Mateba Ice Snell (@snellm1) April 9, 2020
#LockdownExtended— Dr.Tshepo (@Tshepo90) April 9, 2020
We are stronger together ❤️💪
This too shall pass!!!
Pay cuts
Cyril Ramaphosa has been keeping the nation as up to date as possible. Making difficult decisions in a global pandemic crisis and now taking a pay-cut to allow funds to flow to the solidarity fund. Leadership at its finest. My president.— wastay at home kids (@waseem7_) April 9, 2020
Ministers 3 months salary cut to go towards to the Solidarity Fund!#cyrilramaphosa pic.twitter.com/T4ef5uYVIj— Here's the thing (@double_citizen) April 9, 2020
The president, Vice President etc are taking a 33% salary cut to contribute to the solidarity fund. Wow. Wow. Wow. 🥺— ✌🏽 (@BassieM_) April 9, 2020