WATCH | Cape Town couple host wedding in their backyard with cardboard guests

In a viral YouTube video, Mace explained that the idea of the wedding came after he tested positive for coronavirus after returning from a trip to the US last month.

Mace, who has since made a full recovery, said he was discharged after 14 days of showing no symptoms.

“We had to postpone our wedding due to the Covid-19 lockdown so I threw a wedding at home. With cardboard guests, our dog Joey and our friend Jonah Lewis as a pretend priest over [a] video call,” said Mace.

Mace said the pair were still going to have the wedding they originally planned when things were back to normal.

“Although it wasn’t our real wedding, it was a very real experience for us. The real wedding will be soon, when this is all over.

“We are both super happy and dedicated to being as positive as possible right now.”