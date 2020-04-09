South Africa

WATCH | Cape Town couple host wedding in their backyard with cardboard guests

09 April 2020 - 07:05 By Unathi Nkanjeni

A Cape Town couple did not let lockdown regulations and public gathering restrictions get in the way of their big wedding day.

Dan Mace and his fiancée Gabi Esterhuizen got hitched in their backyard with cardboard guests and a friend officiated through a video call.

In a viral YouTube video, Mace explained that the idea of the wedding came after he tested positive for coronavirus after returning from a trip to the US last month.

Mace, who has since made a full recovery, said he was discharged after 14 days of showing no symptoms.

“We had to postpone our wedding due to the Covid-19 lockdown so I threw a wedding at home. With cardboard guests, our dog Joey and our friend Jonah Lewis as a pretend priest over [a] video call,” said Mace.

Mace said the pair were still going to have the wedding they originally planned when things were back to normal.

“Although it wasn’t our real wedding, it was a very real experience for us. The real wedding will be soon, when this is all over.

“We are both super happy and dedicated to being as positive as possible right now.”

 

MORE

WATCH | KZN newlyweds arrested for breaching Covid-19 regulations

A KwaZulu-Natal bridal couple will spend their first few hours as husband and wife behind bars after being arrested at their wedding on Sunday.
News
3 days ago

WATCH | Mzansi, Trevor Noah has some words for you during lockdown

"You can stay home. You can Facetime with your friends and braai indoors, just don't burn down your mother's kitchen."
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Joggers, newlyweds among those reported for breaking lockdown laws

Joggers, people braaiing and even newlyweds are among those being reported on for breaking the lockdown laws.
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Local scientists claim breakthrough that could help find Covid-19 vaccine South Africa
  2. 'His hatred for alcohol is too personal': Mzansi weighs in on Bheki Cele's ... South Africa
  3. South Africans shocked by Prophet Bushiri asking followers for money during ... South Africa
  4. Pay R3m or retract! Scare for Joburg dad who accused Spar of hiking prices Consumer Live
  5. 57-year-old man becomes SA's 12th Covid-19 death as cases climb South Africa

Latest Videos

After a 76-day lockdown, people leave Wuhan as airport reopens
New year, "Newme": Avatar robots allow students to attend graduation
X