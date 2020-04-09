South Africa

WATCH | Fake news in the time of Covid-19: What can get you arrested in SA

09 April 2020 - 09:00 By TimesLIVE

Fake news has become a global concern during the Covid-19 pandemic. SA has gazetted a new law under the Disaster Management Act where citizens could receive a fine or a six-month prison term for spreading fake news about the coronavirus.

Regulation 11(5)(c) of the act classifies fake news as “publishing any statement through any medium, including social media, with the intention to deceive any other person about measures by the government to address Covid-19".

The most recent case is a 55-year-old man was arrested on Monday by Parow police in the Western Cape, after a video emerged of him claiming that Covid-19 community testing kits were possibly contaminated.

The government has urged people to help curb the spread of fake news as it may endanger lives during this unprecedented time.

