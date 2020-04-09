WATCH | Fake news in the time of Covid-19: What can get you arrested in SA

Regulation 11(5)(c) of the act classifies fake news as “publishing any statement through any medium, including social media, with the intention to deceive any other person about measures by the government to address Covid-19".

The most recent case is a 55-year-old man was arrested on Monday by Parow police in the Western Cape, after a video emerged of him claiming that Covid-19 community testing kits were possibly contaminated.

The government has urged people to help curb the spread of fake news as it may endanger lives during this unprecedented time.