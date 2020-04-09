WATCH | R600,000 repairs for Cape Town 'refugee church' before Easter

Storey offered the refugees safety under the church’s roof after they were removed by the city’s law enforcement from outside the UNHCR offices in October 2019. They were demanding to be moved to another country, citing xenophobia in SA as threatening their lives.

“When I saw the violent way the refugees were removed from outside the UNHCR offices, I felt we needed to help. We couldn’t call ourselves a church if we didn’t take them in and the idea was to help them get back on their feet,” said Storey.

But Storey had no idea that five months later he would be left with half a million rand in damages to the church.

“The temptation is to get angry, which I have done, but then the only thing that happens is we become the thing we hate,” said Storey.

“The building has been spoilt, but we will renew it. But the brokenness of the building is a revealing of the brokenness of the people who occupied it.”

The church will continue to be closed during the Covid-19 lockdown and no online service will be held over Easter.