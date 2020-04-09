We had valid reasons to move booze: SA Breweries stands firm after arrests

Lawyers have been appointed to assist South African Breweries (SAB) staff arrested by Gauteng authorities, the company said as it lashed out against accusations it was breaking the Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

Seven SAB employees and two third-party drivers were arrested on Wednesday and their loads impounded.

The company said it has since engaged both the department of trade and industry (DTI) and police to clarify its "orderly wind-down measures" and has "subsequently shared all requisite approvals and permits".

The movement of the alcohol at its seven breweries was specifically provided for in the lockdown regulations, said the company.