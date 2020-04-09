"When we heard 'fellow South Africans' we knew the answer" - SA responds to lockdown extension
President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed an extension of the 21-day lockdown by two weeks, a decision that saw him trending in the lead-up to the announcement on Thursday night.
Ramaphosa thanked South Africans for “their remarkable patience and courage” during the lockdown.
The president said that while evidence showed the lockdown had slowed the spread of the coronavirus, ending the lockdown “too soon or too abruptly” could upend the positive results.
He then asked South Africans to abide by the extended lockdown, saying it “is a difficult time for all of us”.
“I have to ask you to make even greater sacrifices so that our country may survive this crisis.
“As we walk this road together, as we struggle to defeat this pandemic, we remain, strong, united and resolved as South Africans.”
He said it was “a matter of survival and we dare not fail”.
On Twitter the hashtags #CyrilRamaphosa and #MyFellowSouthAfricans immediately trended.
When the president says “fellow South Africans” 😂😂😅😅#cyrilramaphosa pic.twitter.com/RX4YGb5JN4— UniqueLee🇿🇦 (@UniqueLeeboy) April 9, 2020
If you hear him saying fellow South Africans many times, just know we getting lockdown extension #cyrilramaphosa #lockdownextension #LOCKSOUTHAFRICADOWN pic.twitter.com/dErAj16Mty— IG:phemelo_gs (@phemelops) April 9, 2020
Our President is doing his best to save us, Let appreciate it.. #cyrilramaphosa— Nelisa Mchunu (@ItNelisaMchunu) April 9, 2020
Lockdown extended by 2 weeks! Yhuuu Coronavirus will be the end of us but I'm so glad Mr. #CyrilRamaphosa is doing the best he can do ensure that he protects the citizens.— Likkle La Madrina® (@DineoDeeMash2) April 9, 2020
😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/EpKVKp82n5
Honestly this is not easy for President Cyril Ramaphosa, yhooo..#cyrilramaphosa pic.twitter.com/EU6ypwQPY5— Vuyiswa Mzinyathi (@vuyiswa612) April 9, 2020
Please open Liquor stores for 2 days 😭😭#cyrilramaphosa pic.twitter.com/B8CQDq7X4f— AMO💥 (@_AIMO_) April 9, 2020
I knew it fela "fellow south africans" was our call for extension #cyrilramaphosa pic.twitter.com/PFGDXg1Dbw— Da Rocking Guy (@1wayMopa) April 9, 2020