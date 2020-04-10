Chris Hani's family to launch initiative to build responsible youth culture

The family of slain SA Communist Party leader Chris Hani on Friday marked the 27th commemoration of his assassination to announce the pending launch of a youth foundation.

The Hani Youth Development Foundation is expected to be launched in June, after the expected resumption of business following the current Covid-19 lockdown.

The foundation, the family said, “is a global call to celebrate his ideals of building a different culture of service to the people and breed a new breed of South Africans who will love their country”.

“The aim is to not only educate and commemorate the legacy but to also focus on the social issues inflected on the youth as hindrances to their perseverance, issues such as the high unemployment rate, the lack of formal adequate education, lack of funding entrepreneurs and the negligence of the skilled and talented such as the artists, actors and public speakers. Also empowering gender equity, social inclusion, leadership, socio-economic opportunities for the youth especially those in rural and disadvantaged areas.”

During his life, Hani, the family said, “constantly spent his time mentoring and speaking to young people at rallies and learning institutions, reminding them of their importance and worth but most importantly their roles and responsibilities to carry through in order to deem change and development in their lives”.

It also quoted him as saying, “We need to create pathways to give hope to our youth that they can have the opportunity through education and hard work to escape the trap of poverty.”

A month ago, the government announced that Hani's assassin Janusz Walus would not be considered for parole. Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola said placing Walus on parole would negate the severity the court sought when sentencing him.

“The record before me clearly reveals the court took this fact into consideration when sentencing Walus to death. The crime was intended and had the potential to bring about a civil war within the republic at the time. It must also be noted that Walus was convicted of murder with no extenuating circumstances having been found to be present,” said Lamola.

On Friday, the Hani family said: “We lost a family member, a hero, soldier of peace and champion of the poor.”

Referring to him by his full name, Martin Thembisile ‘Chris’ Hani, born to parents Mary and former activist Gilbert Hani in the remote village of Sabelele, the family said: “His roots were the eyes through which he saw the pain and suffering of his people brought upon by oppression.

“The family’s Catholic religion opened a new set of beliefs that one is capable of giving without taking and not expecting anything in return. The family also recognises and commemorates the day in 2020 which coincides with Good Friday on the Christian calendar, a time to be spent with loved ones and at home during the social distancing period in fight of the coronavirus pandemic. This is a time of sacrifice, an ideal that Chris Hani lived for.

" ... Chris Hani loved life but loved freedom more. The struggle for emancipation of those who have no running water, no electricity, no decent housing, inadequate health care and little formal education, was one dear to his heart.”

The foundation, said the family, was inspired by both Hani and his father.

“The current challenges that we are faced with demand that we join hands as a nation and ensure that his dream of a better nation is realised.

“The family calls on all stakeholders to support the cause and gives the nation and citizens across the globe an opportunity to contribute and build a sustainable youth development in ode to the legacy.”

— Interested parties willing to assist with the initiative are invited to contact Nosipho Hani on haninosipho@outlook.com