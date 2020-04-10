Covid-19: Mayors join salary challenge, Samwu says no ways

As Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi and Ekurhuleni's Mzwandile Masina announced they would donate a portion of their earnings to the Covid-19 campaign, SA's municipal workers union said it would not be participating in the salary cut challenge.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday night that he, his entire executive and provincial premiers will take a 33% pay cut for the next three months, as he extended the current lockdown to end-April. The money — which totals about R13.4m — will be donated to the Covid-19 Solidarity Fund. He challenged others to follow suit.

“No two ways about it, I welcome the extension of the lockdown and will also follow the president's example by contributing 30% of my salary towards the solidarity fund. All of us must rise to the occasion,” Baloyi tweeted on Friday.

Masina shared on Thursday night that he, the city manager and group CFO would donate 33% of their salaries to the Solidarity Fund for the next three months. The metro's MMCs would give up 25%, the speaker 20% and chief whip 15%, he added.