South Africa

Everyone should wear face masks: Mkhize

10 April 2020 - 15:37 By Matthew Savides
Eugene Amuri, a vendor at the Kimironko market, wears a handmade "kitenge" cloth mask as he attempts to protect himself against Covid-19, in Kigali, Rwanda, on March 17 2020.
Eugene Amuri, a vendor at the Kimironko market, wears a handmade "kitenge" cloth mask as he attempts to protect himself against Covid-19, in Kigali, Rwanda, on March 17 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Maggie Andresen

The call is now clear: every South African should wear a mask.

And, said health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Friday, they can be homemade, made of cloth or even just a carefully folded handkerchief.

“Wearing masks is important,” he said. “We want to recommend widespread use of masks. We are recommending that people can use cloth masks, just make sure there’s a three-layer kind of thing.”

Six new Covid-19 deaths as cases climb above 2,000

There are now 24 confirmed deaths linked to Covid-19 in SA, half of them in KwaZulu-Natal.
News
2 hours ago

Using a piece of paper as an example, he said a handkerchief could be folded in such a way that there were three layers of cloth.

“We’d like to reserve the specialised masks ... for those who are dealing with intense infections in hospitals,” he said.

Mask wearing would be crucially important when the lockdown was lifted, particularly as people ventured out to use public transport and into crowded areas.

“It’s a new culture we have to learn.

“Our scientists are saying they have evidence that anyone who has Covid-19, if they wear masks, the level of excretion of the virus exhaled is much, much, much reduced. There is evidence that with a mask we can actually protect the next person from getting the infection,” said Mkhize.

He said it was vital that the masks were washed frequently and that they mustn’t be touched frequently.

Hand washing, coughing and sneezing into the elbow, and other general hygiene needed to go hand in hand with the masks.

“It’s not one versus the other. It’s everything together,” he said.

MORE

SA lockdown extended by two more weeks

SA's lockdown has been extended by two weeks.
News
20 hours ago

Companies are failing workers during Covid-19 lockdown: report

Companies that are still operating during the lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19 are largely failing to provide basic or adequate health and ...
News
9 hours ago

Booze ban during lockdown has Mzansi asking Google how to make alcohol

Searches on Google SA for "alcohol ban South Africa" spiked 500% over the past week as SA’s lockdown entered its second week.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Local scientists claim breakthrough that could help find Covid-19 vaccine South Africa
  2. Pay R3m or retract! Scare for Joburg dad who accused Spar of hiking prices Consumer Live
  3. WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa addresses SA on Covid-19 South Africa
  4. 'His hatred for alcohol is too personal': Mzansi weighs in on Bheki Cele's ... South Africa
  5. Police investigate picture of female officers 'posing with alcohol' South Africa

Latest Videos

Lockdown reloaded: SA extends Covid-19 lockdown by two weeks
From the crime scene: Cape Town attorney survives attempted hit
X