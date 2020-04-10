'If it wasn’t for well-wishers l don’t know what my wife and I would eat'

Majola says he was collecting materials in Wattville a few days before the lockdown started two weeks ago, when a family approached him and offered to give him weekly food parcels until the lockdown ended. He says other residents have since set aside recyclable items for him to collect each week.

“Suddenly my tears turned into joy. If it wasn’t for the well-wishers l don’t know what my wife and I would eat.”

He says residents advised him to worry about his health “as l am already an old man”, and stay safe from contracting the coronavirus. “If it wasn’t for the residents, I would have had no choice but to walk my usual rounds collecting recyclable material”.

GroundUp spoke to Majola while he was pulling his trolley along the road in Wattville where he had collected his food and recyclables. He says he used to pull his trolley as far as Brakpan and Springs, some 15km away. “It feels good not to work too hard for once in my life,” he says.

“The work that we do is not easy, but we have no choice. It will be a long year before l can get a pension. l just have to endure until then.”

Majola urged other Benoni residents to help waste pickers with food and other essential goods to help them survive during lockdown.

“If many people offer help to waste pickers during this difficult time of the coronavirus, SA will be a better place,” he said.