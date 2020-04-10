It's not personal: Fikile Mbalula on Somizi charge

“We live in times when things cannot be joked about,” transport minister Fikile Mbalula said on Friday as he opened a charge against entertainer Somizi Mhlongo at the Sandton police station in Johannesburg.

Hours before President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that SA's Covid-19 lockdown would be extended until the end of April, Mhlongo had asserted in an Instagram video that Mbalula had given him a heads-up on the extension. He subsequently apologised to Mbalula for his “joke,” saying: “I'm just like you, I did not know about it, I was just guessing.”

Mbalula said Mhlongo's claim came at a time when the country is faced with a “serious” pandemic.

The charge Mbalula said he would lay against Mhlongo, related to the breaking of the regulations of the disaster management in terms of information dissemination and misinformation.

Mbalula said while he forgave Mhlongo, whom he openly admitted was his friend, he could not just let the “joke” slide.

“I have to come to the police station to report this matter because as a cabinet minister, we were sworn in secrecy.

“There must be no doubt on my bona fides in relation to information that could be disclosed to me ... I'm enjoined by the constitution to protect the state's secrets,” Mbalula told journalists outside the police station.

“The police station is the right place under the regulations because I did not break the law. I was at my place obeying the rule of law. I can't account for what happened. If it is a joke, it is indeed a bad joke.”

Mbalula said he could not allow his name to be dropped into conversations as if it was true that he had leaked vital information.

“Things cannot be joked about willy nilly ...

"It's not personal. I've got a good relationship [with Somizi], he's my friend, but the fact of the matter of that ... we must not mix business with pleasure,” Mbalula said.

“I wish to make it clear I'm taking steps to address the particular matter. I will open a case and explain this particular video and leave it to the law to take its course.”