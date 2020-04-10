Nadel unhappy about acting judge's suitability for judicial office after no-pay ruling

The National Association of Democratic Lawyers (Nadel) says Acting Judge Hein Brauckmann's conduct in a judgment passed last week showed he was not ready for appointment as a judicial officer.

In the judgment passed last Friday, Brauckmann took issue with the fact that lawyers who appeared before him at the high court in Middelburg last week had travelled across a provincial border and flouted Covid-19 lockdown regulations when they appeared before him without proper permits.

Brauckmann ordered that the seven lawyers not be paid for their appearance and for any costs incurred travelling to court.

Nadel was unhappy with Brauckmann's judgment.

Brauckmann was set to be interviewed for a vacancy at the high court in Middelburg in the April Judicial Service Commission's interviews.

The interviews have since been postponed indefinitely as a result of uncertainty caused by the 21-day lockdown designed to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Nadel said the case turned on an urgent application, in which Brauckmann granted an order by consent of the parties, returnable to court on May 7.

“What (Acting Judge) Brauckmann did thereafter, is what must disqualify him from permanent appointment as a judge of the high court and is the central objection by Nadel to his appointment,” the organisation said.