PODCAST | WEEK 2: Inside SA's essential services

On today's episode of Boots on the Ground: behind SA’s national lockdown: Graeme goes on a ride-along with SA's late night lockdown enforcers, Alex has a Covid scare and SA’s lockdown gets extended by another 2 weeks!

This immersive podcast follows Sunday Times reporter Alex Patrick and senior reporter Graeme Hosken, as they document the second week of SA's lockdown in remarkable detail.

Take a trip outside your front door without having to leave your home, by tuning into Boots on the ground: behind SA’s national lockdown.

PLEASE NOTE: This podcast may contain explicit and sensitive content. Listener discretion is advised.