South Africa

Boots on the ground: behind SA’s national lockdown

PODCAST | WEEK 2: Inside SA's essential services

10 April 2020 - 18:19 By Graeme Hosken, Alex Patrick and Paige Muller
AFP journalist Arman Soldin films a nurse on April 8, 2020
Image: Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP

LISTEN TO WHAT HAPPENED OUTSIDE YOUR DOOR:

On today's episode of Boots on the Ground: behind SA’s national lockdown: Graeme goes on a ride-along with SA's late night lockdown enforcers, Alex has a Covid scare and SA’s lockdown gets extended by another 2 weeks!

This immersive podcast follows Sunday Times reporter Alex Patrick and senior reporter Graeme Hosken, as they document the second week of SA's lockdown in remarkable detail.

Take a trip outside your front door without having to leave your home, by tuning into Boots on the ground: behind SA’s national lockdown.

PLEASE NOTE: This podcast may contain explicit and sensitive content. Listener discretion is advised.

PODCAST | WEEK 1: The fight for control

For South Africans in densely populated urban areas, it is almost impossible to socially isolate and this strain was felt as SA entered its first ...
News
1 week ago

Boots on the ground as government worries about South Africans giving coronavirus to one another

Government is racing to stop South Africans from spreading the coronavirus to one another.
News
4 weeks ago

