South Africa

Ramaphosa 'instructed law enforcement agencies to work on' Ndabeni-Abrahams case: Cele

Police minister says investigators have met the minister and prosecutors

10 April 2020 - 19:06 By Matthew Savides
Communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.
Image: Eugene Coetzee

Police investigators have met with suspended communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and prosecutors over her apparent breach of lockdown regulations.

An audio clip of Cele speaking at an event in the Eastern Cape on Good Friday was sent to TimesLIVE. In it, Cele says that President Cyril Ramaphosa had not only acted against Ndabeni-Abrahams, but had also “instructed law enforcement agencies to work on that matter”.

This week, Ndabeni-Abrahams was at the centre of a storm after former deputy minister Mduduzi Manana posted a picture of her having lunch with him at his family home, seemingly in defiance of the national lockdown regulations.

Ndabeni-Abrahams was suspended for two months, with one month's salary docked.

Cele said: “The president has taken a decision with minister of communications. As we speak, since the president [Ramaphosa] has taken that decision, and also instructed the law enforcement agencies to work on that matter, I can tell you that the processes have been there. The investigating officers have met the minister [Ndabeni-Abrahams] and are taking the matter forward. I know they have spoken to the public prosecutor and the matter is being taken forward.

“Surely as the matter is summarised, everyone will know what has happened.”

