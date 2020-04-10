WATCH | Lockdown reloaded: SA extends lockdown by two weeks

Speaking in Pretoria, the president said that while there is evidence that the lockdown has helped in the fight against Covid-19, an additional two weeks is needed to continue efforts to reduce new infections.

Ramaphosa thanked fellow South Africans for enduring this difficult period, adding that while the nation and the economy are suffering, we have to endure a little longer or else ''the coronavirus pandemic will engulf and ultimately consume our country''.

The national lockdown will last until the end of April.