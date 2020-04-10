South Africa

WATCH | Lockdown reloaded: SA extends lockdown by two weeks

10 April 2020 - 07:00 By TimesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced an extension to the nationwide lockdown on Thursday evening.

Speaking in Pretoria, the president said that while there is evidence that the lockdown has helped in the fight against Covid-19, an additional two weeks is needed to continue efforts to reduce new infections.

Ramaphosa thanked fellow South Africans for enduring this difficult period, adding that while the nation and the economy are suffering, we have to endure a little longer or else ''the coronavirus pandemic will engulf and ultimately consume our country''.

The national lockdown will last until the end of April.

SA lockdown extended by two more weeks

SA's lockdown has been extended by two weeks.
News
12 hours ago

'Lockdown ends April 16 ... but I didn't mention which year,' jokes Ramaphosa

The president later told the media that the government was still deciding whether it will extend the 21-day lockdown set to end next Thursday
Politics
1 day ago

