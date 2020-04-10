WATCH | African wild dogs take to the golf course in Kruger park as lockdown keeps golfers away
A greens-keeper at a golf course in the Kruger National Park captured a pack of African wild dogs playing on the course — perhaps looking for a possible birdie — amid the lockdown.
Videos and pictures of the pack lazing about the greens of the Skukuza Golf Course were taken by superintendent Jean Rossouw and posted on the Kruger National Park official Twitter page on Friday.
"Hi, I'm Jean Rossouw, the Skukuza Golf Course superintendent , otherwise known as the 'green keeper'. The past few weeks have been hard work, doing maintenance work on the infrastructure of the golf course, and keeping it green and healthy while all my colleagues 1/8 pic.twitter.com/QQz2eyW6WA— Kruger National Park (@SANParksKNP) April 10, 2020
In the Twitter thread, Rossouw describes what life has been like on the golf course during the lockdown.
"[Over] the past few weeks [I] have been hard at work, doing maintenance work on the infrastructure of the golf course, and keeping it green and healthy while all my colleagues are under lockdown with their families.”
Rossouw said once people had vacated the space, the lush lawns and waterways provided by the course served as a perfect playgroup for a variety of animals.
He added that while working and doing his day-to-day duties, he had come across some truly breathtaking animal sightings.
“I have witnessed lions, herds of zebras (usually too shy to come to the course to drink), rare antelopes, and even the odd wild dog pack visiting the course.”