WATCH | 'Huge' numbers of people stopped trying to get to homes in EC

Many travelled from Cape Town, but have been prevented from going any further after reaching the roadblock at Aberdeen and other entry points.

It is understood that some travellers have procured false death certificates. Lockdown regulations state people may travel between provinces if they need to attend funerals, provided they have the requisite documentation.

DispatchLIVE reported that Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose confirmed the influx of people to the province.