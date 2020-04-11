South Africa

FirstRand executives to sacrifice 30% of their salaries for fight against Covid-19

11 April 2020 - 12:32 By TimesLIVE
FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger.
FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger.
Image: KEVIN SUTHERLAND.

FirstRand announced on Saturday that the group’s CEO, COO and CFO, and the CEOs of its largest businesses, FNB, RMB and WesBank, will forgo 30% of their salaries for three months.

FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger said that the group wanted to demonstrate unity with the president and his ministers, who had made the same pledge.

When announcing a two-week extension to the national lockdown on Thursday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa said his entire executive and provincial premiers will take a 33% pay cut for the next three months.

The money — which totals about R13.4m — will be donated to the Covid-19 Solidarity Fund.

The pay cut gesture was in line with all of those who have donated their private funds to the Solidarity Fund, which has so far raised more than R2bn, Ramaphosa said.

“In support of this effort, we have decided that the president, deputy president, ministers and deputy ministers will each take a one-third cut in their salaries for the next three months.

“This portion of their salaries will be donated to the Solidarity Fund,” Ramaphosa said.

“The president’s request is meaningful, and we believe he is right to ask business leadership to step up and make the same sacrifice, particularly given what is at stake for our country,” Pullinger said on Saturday.

He said the proceeds will be directed to FirstRand’s SPIRE fund which, together with the Solidarity Response Fund and other industry initiatives, is focused on accelerating SA's Covid-19 critical care capacity, including the provision of protective equipment to health care workers.

MORE

Ramaphosa's cabinet takes 33% pay cut, sending R13m into Covid-19 fund

President Cyril Ramaphosa, his entire executive and provincial premiers will take a 33% pay cut for the next three months.
Politics
1 day ago

Solidarity Fund to roll out food relief for vulnerable households

A fund set up to pull money together to fight Covid-19 and limit its economic pain on families is planning to earmark R120m in food relief for a ...
News
2 days ago

EFF reps take salary cuts and welcome lockdown extension — but DA says it's a 'mistake'

The EFF has announced that all its public representatives will contribute a third of their salaries to the Covid-19 Solidarity Fund.
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Police investigate picture of female officers 'posing with alcohol' South Africa
  2. WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa addresses SA on Covid-19 South Africa
  3. We had valid reasons to move booze: SA Breweries stands firm after arrests South Africa
  4. Ramaphosa 'instructed law enforcement agencies to work on' Ndabeni-Abrahams ... South Africa
  5. Pay R3m or retract! Scare for Joburg dad who accused Spar of hiking prices Consumer Live

Latest Videos

Lockdown reloaded: SA extends Covid-19 lockdown by two weeks
From the crime scene: Cape Town attorney survives attempted hit
X