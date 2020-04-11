Nehawu's PPE application dismissed with costs

Labour court judge Benita Witcher, in a scathing judgment against Nehawu in a case over protective gear for health workers, says the public sector union could not point to a legal norm that was breached.

“In the main, the applicant claims that the minister has failed to ensure that health workers are provided with PPE (personal protective equipment), has failed to issue guidelines for the use of PPE and has failed to meaningfully engage the applicant about these issues.”

She acknowledged that all health workers in the front line of the fight against Covid-19 are entitled to PPE so that they are not exposed to avoidable risks.

However, Witcher in her ruling found that though there is a national shortage of PPE, the specific hospitals identified by Nehawu either have no shortage at all, and if they do, it is not of the type that would warrant the application because it can be resolved by making the relevant enquiry and administratively by simply placing additional orders, or shifting resources from hospitals that have more stock.