South Africa

Three soldiers test positive for Covid-19, 15 awaiting results

11 April 2020 - 14:26 By Batandwa Malingo
Three members of the SANDF have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Three members of the defence force have tested positive for the coronavirus.

This comes as hundreds of soldiers continue to enforce lockdown compliance across the country in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.

In a message posted on the SANDF official Facebook page on Saturday, Surgeon General of the SANDF Lt-Gen Zola Dabula said the army would take deliberate measures to curb the spread.

He revealed that from 184 suspected cases, 125 tests were conducted and three came back positive while the results of 15 were still pending.

Dabula said the military has identified isolation facilities for its members and their families.

''Allow me to use this opportunity and extend my sincere appreciation and thanks to all deployed SA National Defence Force members. The SA Military Health Service (SAMHS) is working around the clock to hinder and inhibit this fast-advancing destructive and unseen enemy,'' he said.

As of Saturday afternoon, SA had recorded more than 2,000 cases of the coronavirus with 24 deaths from the respiratory disease.

