South Africa

26 confirmed Covid-19 cases at East London prison — mostly warders

12 April 2020 - 14:15 By SANDISO PHALISO
Twenty-six cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed at East London Correctional Centre.
Twenty-six cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed at East London Correctional Centre.
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44

There are 26 confirmed coronavirus cases at the East London Correctional Centre. Three are inmates while 23 are officials working at the Westbank centre.

All three of the infected inmates are women.

This was confirmed to DispatchLIVE by justice minister Ronald Lamola, who visited the centre on Sunday.

Lamola, Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane and health MEC Sindiswa Gomba were at the prison after a mass testing and screening process was undertaken at the facility.

This follows the revelation a week ago that an official had tested positive for Covid-19.

On Thursday night — just moments before President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a two-week extension to the nationwide lockdown — correctional services department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said a second official had tested positive.

As a result of the two cases, Nxumalo said 73 other officials had since been tested for the virus. Thirty-two of them had been asked to self-isolate at home after they came in contact with the first positive case.

Prevention measures were intensified, he added.

READ MORE:

Correctional Services says committed to safe Covid-19 practices in prisons

Unannounced visits to ensure compliance with Covid-19 safety measures at correctional facilities is part of the government's strategy to mitigate ...
News
3 hours ago

'Sun City' accused of staging Covid-19 preparedness 'act' for Lamola

Johannesburg Prison officials staged an elaborate charade this week to fool Ronald Lamola, the minister of justice & correctional services, into ...
News
16 hours ago

Correctional services to intensify mass testing after two officials test positive for Covid-19

Two correctional services officials in East London have tested positive for Covid-19, prompting mass testing.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Police investigate picture of female officers 'posing with alcohol' South Africa
  2. Western Cape man, 61, dies, of Covid-19, bringing SA death toll to 25 South Africa
  3. Ramaphosa 'instructed law enforcement agencies to work on' Ndabeni-Abrahams ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | 'Huge' numbers of people stopped trying to get to homes in EC South Africa
  5. It's not personal: Fikile Mbalula on Somizi charge South Africa

Latest Videos

Lockdown reloaded: SA extends Covid-19 lockdown by two weeks
From the crime scene: Cape Town attorney survives attempted hit
X