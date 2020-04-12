COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Lockdown: liquor store burglaries increase
April 12 2020 - 8:57
Trapped honeymoon South Africans finally leave Maldives
A South African honeymoon couple marooned in the Maldives finally left Saturday along with some of the few remaining tourists trapped by the coronavirus pandemic.
Olivia and Raul De Freita were the only guests left at an upmarket island resort in March as the hotel began shutting down due to Covid-19.
They reportedly spent their life savings on the dream trip.
The De Freitas were among 40 South Africans in the Indian Ocean nation who were evacuated Saturday, said the South African consul in the Maldives, Mohamed Ali Manik.
Local authorities organised discounted rates for anyone left stranded. But "everyone was really happy...and eager to get home," Manik told AFP.
-AFP
[PHOTOS]: A group of 41 South African citizens leaving the Maldives earlier today, 11 April 2020 on a repatriation flight destined for Johannesburg. The group will go into quarantine upon their arrival. Thank you to the Maldivian government & @Kemlu_RI #COVID19 #CoronavirusInSA pic.twitter.com/2rNSEC7VAn— DIRCO South Africa (@DIRCO_ZA) April 11, 2020
April 12 2020 - 8:31
An increase in liquor store burglaries giving Cele a headache
One of the biggest sources of police minister Bheki Cele’s headaches, since the Covid lockdown was announced, is the growing spate of alcohol theft.
Cele, who has frequented the Western Cape since the lockdown started, visited shopping centres in Mbekweni, in Paarl, and Kraaifontein on Saturday. He hinted that a syndicate could be behind the burglaries.
Cele, who was accompanied by the police top echelons, said 16 liquor stores had been burgled - and that the Western Cape was leading with the break-ins.