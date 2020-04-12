South Africa

'Going to see the mayor': motorist's excuse to mayor at Joburg roadblock

12 April 2020 - 14:17 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo joined the Johannesburg metro police and defence force at roadblocks held in Johannesburg on Sunday.
Image: Sisanda Aluta Mbolekwa

The City of Johannesburg has arrested 62 people for breaking lockdown regulations during the Easter weekend.

Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo said he had joined the metro police and defence force at roadblocks conducted around the city on Sunday.

Makhubo said 58 people were arrested at roadblocks held in Moroka, Soweto, south of Johannesburg.

“We've been conducting roadblocks since 9am. So far, there've been 58 arrests and some lame excuses that we hear,” Makhubo said.

One of the excuses Makhubo and his team received was someone claiming to be on his way to meet the mayor, unaware that he was lying to the mayor himself.

“They did not even know the same mayor they are going to meet,” a city of Johannesburg official said.

“We encourage people to stay at home. We are encouraging them to comply. We don't want to arrest them,” Makhubo said.

The roadblock moved to Ennerdale, where Makhubo said they had made four more arrests.

