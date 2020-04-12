KZN premier wishes former president Jacob Zuma on his birthday

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has wished former president Jacob Zuma on his birthday

Zuma turned 78 on Sunday.

“Happy Birthday Nxamalala. Your contribution in the struggle remains unforgettable,” Zikalala said in his post on Twitter.

Some Twitter users joined Zikalala in sending birthday messages to Zuma, while others recalled his controversial career in politics.

Accounts in the names of his twins, Duduzane and Duduzile, also posted messages to Zuma, who returned to SA a month ago after saying he had received treatment in Cuba for an undisclosed illness.