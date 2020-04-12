South Africa

KZN premier wishes former president Jacob Zuma on his birthday

12 April 2020 - 12:20 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Former president Jacob Zuma is celebrating his 78th birthday on Sunday.
Former president Jacob Zuma is celebrating his 78th birthday on Sunday.
Image: JAMES OATWAY

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has wished former president Jacob Zuma on his birthday

Zuma turned 78 on Sunday.

Happy Birthday Nxamalala. Your contribution in the struggle remains unforgettable,” Zikalala said in his post on Twitter.

Some Twitter users joined Zikalala in sending birthday messages to Zuma, while others recalled his controversial career in politics.

Accounts in the names of his twins, Duduzane and Duduzile, also posted messages to Zuma, who returned to SA a month ago after saying he had received treatment in Cuba for an undisclosed illness.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Zuma says decisions taken by the NPA to prosecute him are 'irrational' and 'unlawful'

Former president Jacob Zuma has argued in papers filed at the Constitutional Court that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has made “irrational ...
News
1 day ago

NPA wants Constitutional Court to dismiss Jacob Zuma's 'hopeless' appeal

The National Prosecuting Authority has slammed former president Jacob Zuma’s last-ditch attempt to permanently stop his corruption trial as ...
News
2 days ago

Celebs, citizens find creative ways to celebrate birthdays during lockdown

Had it not been for Covid-19, Zoleka Mandela was all set to show off her svelte new figure in a sexy calendar shoot to mark her 40th birthday - and ...
Lifestyle
13 hours ago

Most read

  1. Police investigate picture of female officers 'posing with alcohol' South Africa
  2. Western Cape man, 61, dies, of Covid-19, bringing SA death toll to 25 South Africa
  3. Ramaphosa 'instructed law enforcement agencies to work on' Ndabeni-Abrahams ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | 'Huge' numbers of people stopped trying to get to homes in EC South Africa
  5. It's not personal: Fikile Mbalula on Somizi charge South Africa

Latest Videos

Lockdown reloaded: SA extends Covid-19 lockdown by two weeks
From the crime scene: Cape Town attorney survives attempted hit
X