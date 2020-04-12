KZN premier wishes former president Jacob Zuma on his birthday
KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has wished former president Jacob Zuma on his birthday
Zuma turned 78 on Sunday.
“Happy Birthday Nxamalala. Your contribution in the struggle remains unforgettable,” Zikalala said in his post on Twitter.
Some Twitter users joined Zikalala in sending birthday messages to Zuma, while others recalled his controversial career in politics.
Accounts in the names of his twins, Duduzane and Duduzile, also posted messages to Zuma, who returned to SA a month ago after saying he had received treatment in Cuba for an undisclosed illness.
Happy Birthday Nxamalala. Your contribution in the struggle remain unforgettable pic.twitter.com/oBmI9uTyfL— Premier Sihle Zikalala (@sziks) April 12, 2020
Happy birthday Baba— Duduzane Zuma (@Duduzane__Zuma) April 12, 2020
Thank you for standing by me when things seemed to be against me, when I was accused of things I did not do. When the justice system was humiliating me, you were my strength.
You are a true revolutionary and history will absolve you. pic.twitter.com/ZFUVaSvi8h
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY FIRST LOVE ❤️ AND BEST FRIEND @PresJGZuma pic.twitter.com/cz1dayEUYl— Dudu Zuma-Sambudla (@DZumaSambudla) April 12, 2020