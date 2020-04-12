Lockdown is costing SA an estimated R10bn a day, says FMF

The Free Market Foundation says its research suggests that SA's Covid-19 lockdown is costing the country at least R10bn daily, or R350bn in five weeks.

“That is enough for 3.5 million RDP houses; enough to house all homeless people and people crammed into overcrowded shanties. It is enough to feed 30 million undernourished people daily or build twenty hospitals ... every day. It could fund universal health care, modernise and upgrade all clinics, and fund thousands more doctors, nurses, teachers or police,” the organisation says.

FMF CEO Leon Louw said in a statement: “All experts agree that there is great uncertainty about the lockdown's benefits. Experts admit to knowing almost nothing with certainty about the health implications of totalitarian lockdown, such as whether it will merely 'flatten the curve', that is, have roughly the same number of infections spread over a longer period, or whether it will save a few thousand lives.

“Against that uncertainty, we know with absolute certainty the extent to which freedom has been obliterated temporarily, and will probably be compromised permanently. And we know with certainty that it is an is economic scorched earth policy.

“ ... The government's decision to extend the lockdown might cause more premature deaths than far less extreme measures, or even lifting existing measures completely,” he said in a statement.