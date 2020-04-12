South Africa

MK veteran turned trainer is new chief of SA Army

12 April 2020 - 10:57 By timeslive
Members of the South African National Defence Force. File image
Members of the South African National Defence Force. File image
Image: LOYISO MPALANTSHANE

Parliament's portfolio committee on defence and military veterans has commended the appointment of Lt-Gen Lawrence Mbatha as the new chief of the SA Army.

Mbatha's record of service dates back to the ANC's armed struggle against apartheid in the 1980s.

He completed his first commander's course in Angola, followed by an urban fighting instructor’s course in East Germany.

He subsequently did a senior command and joint staff course at Shrivenham College and a certificate in strategic leadership from the Defence Academy Cranefield University in the UK.

He was a member of the politics and research department of MK ANC in Ngoma, Uganda, from 1989 to 1990 and was MK regional commander of the Northern Cape from 1991 to 1994.

After the integration of the armies of the liberation movements and the SA Defence Force into the SA National Defence Force in 1994, Mbatha was appointed as a provincial integration officer (MK) and SO2 Operations as part of the Ops Room Northern Cape Command.

Before his new appointment, Mbatha held the position of general officer commanding Training Command, the unit responsible for education, training and development.

Chairperson of parliament's defence portfolio committee Cyril Xaba said: “The appointment comes at a crucial time for the country, in light of the current challenges due to Covid-19 and the pivotal role of the SANDF in enforcing the lockdown measures.

“The vast experience he gained from the positions he held as a tutor for the basic education in Quibaxe camp 13 in Angola in the '80s, the company commander at 3 SA Infantry Battalion from 1996—1997 and as general officer commanding SA Military Academy from 2012 -2017 places him in an ideal position for this appointment.”

Mbatha replaces the former chief of the army, Lt-Gen Thabiso Mokhosi, who died in December.

“These are some big shoes to fill, but we are confident that Lt Gen Mbatha has the experience, the wisdom and the courage to steer our troops and our country in the right direction,” said Xaba.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Three soldiers test positive for Covid-19, 15 awaiting results

Three members of the defence force have tested positive for the coronavirus.
News
23 hours ago

SA Army Foundation donates goodie bags to soldiers during lockdown

In keeping with the spirit of Ubuntu, the SA Army Foundation has donated goodie bags to all soldiers deployed around the country during the national ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Police investigate picture of female officers 'posing with alcohol' South Africa
  2. Western Cape man, 61, dies, of Covid-19, bringing SA death toll to 25 South Africa
  3. Ramaphosa 'instructed law enforcement agencies to work on' Ndabeni-Abrahams ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | 'Huge' numbers of people stopped trying to get to homes in EC South Africa
  5. It's not personal: Fikile Mbalula on Somizi charge South Africa

Latest Videos

Lockdown reloaded: SA extends Covid-19 lockdown by two weeks
From the crime scene: Cape Town attorney survives attempted hit
X