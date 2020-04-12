South Africa

Rhodes University vice-chancellor takes pay cut to donate to Solidarity Fund

12 April 2020 - 17:06 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Rhodes vice-chancellor Sizwe Mabizela, left, has pledged 33% of his salary to the Solidarity Fund for the next three months.
Rhodes vice-chancellor Sizwe Mabizela, left, has pledged 33% of his salary to the Solidarity Fund for the next three months.
Image: Daylin Paul

Rhodes University vice-chancellor Sizwe Mabizela has pledged 33% of his salary for three months to the Covid-19 Solidarity Fund.

“This is in response to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call to cushion the impact of the pandemic in the country,” the university said in a statement.

On Thursday, Ramaphosa announced that he, his entire executive and provincial premiers would take a 33% pay cut for the next three months.

The money — which totals about R13.4m — will be donated to the Covid-19 Solidarity Fund.

The pay cut gesture was in line with all of those who have donated their private funds to the Solidarity Fund, which has so far raised more than R2bn, he said.

MORE

IFP to donate R500,000 to Solidarity Fund

The IFP will contribute R500,000 to the Solidarity Fund set up to help citizens and businesses during the fight against Covid-19.
Politics
1 day ago

FirstRand executives to sacrifice 30% of their salaries for fight against Covid-19

FirstRand announced on Saturday that the group’s CEO, COO and CFO, and the CEOs of its largest businesses, FNB, RMB and WesBank, will forego 30% of ...
News
1 day ago

EFF reps take salary cuts and welcome lockdown extension — but DA says it's a 'mistake'

The EFF has announced that all its public representatives will contribute a third of their salaries to the Covid-19 Solidarity Fund.
Politics
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Western Cape man, 61, dies, of Covid-19, bringing SA death toll to 25 South Africa
  2. Police investigate picture of female officers 'posing with alcohol' South Africa
  3. Ramaphosa 'instructed law enforcement agencies to work on' Ndabeni-Abrahams ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | 'Huge' numbers of people stopped trying to get to homes in EC South Africa
  5. It's not personal: Fikile Mbalula on Somizi charge South Africa

Latest Videos

Lockdown reloaded: SA extends Covid-19 lockdown by two weeks
From the crime scene: Cape Town attorney survives attempted hit
X