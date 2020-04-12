Rhodes University vice-chancellor takes pay cut to donate to Solidarity Fund
Rhodes University vice-chancellor Sizwe Mabizela has pledged 33% of his salary for three months to the Covid-19 Solidarity Fund.
“This is in response to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call to cushion the impact of the pandemic in the country,” the university said in a statement.
@Rhodes_Uni VC, Dr Sizwe Mabizela pledges 33% of his salary for 3 months to the COVID-19 Relief Fund in response to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call to cushion the impact of the pandemic in the country.— Rhodes University (@Rhodes_Uni) April 12, 2020
On Thursday, Ramaphosa announced that he, his entire executive and provincial premiers would take a 33% pay cut for the next three months.
The money — which totals about R13.4m — will be donated to the Covid-19 Solidarity Fund.
The pay cut gesture was in line with all of those who have donated their private funds to the Solidarity Fund, which has so far raised more than R2bn, he said.