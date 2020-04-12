South Africa

SA's confirmed Covid-19 cases rise to 2,173

12 April 2020 - 19:46 By TimesLIVE
The total number of tests conducted to date is 80 085, the ministry said in a statement.
Image: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA has risen by 145 to 2,173, the health ministry said on Sunday.

Deaths remained unchanged at 24.

"We are also seeing an increase in tests conducted at public laboratories. Of the 5,032 tests conducted in the past day, 3,192 were done in public laboratories, it noted.

The breakdown of confirmed cases according to province are:

- Gauteng 865

- Western Cape 587

- KwaZulu Natal 443

- Free State 96

- Eastern Cape 88

- Limpopo 23

- Mpumalanga 21

- North West 19

- Northern Cape 16

- Unallocated 15

