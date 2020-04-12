Trapped honeymoon South Africans finally leave Maldives

A South African honeymoon couple marooned in the Maldives finally left Saturday along with some of the few remaining tourists trapped by the coronavirus pandemic.

Olivia and Raul De Freita were the only guests left at an upmarket island resort in March as the hotel began shutting down due to Covid-19.

They reportedly spent their life savings on the dream trip.

The De Freitas were among 40 South Africans in the Indian Ocean nation who were evacuated Saturday, said the South African consul in the Maldives, Mohamed Ali Manik.

Local authorities organised discounted rates for anyone left stranded. But "everyone was really happy...and eager to get home," Manik told AFP.

The South African embassy in Colombo said two of their tourists and five students in the hospitality industry remained in the Maldives as they could not get to the flight.

"We are looking at possible other options to return them home," Deputy Head of Mission Johannes van Niekerk told AFP.