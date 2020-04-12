South Africa

Two British citizens arrested in Durban after allegedly entering SA illegally

12 April 2020 - 18:03 By Orrin Singh
Two British citizens were arrested in Durban on Sunday for allegedly illegally entering the country from Swaziland. File Photo.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

Two British citizens, whose identities are known to TimesLIVE, were arrested in Durban on Sunday, accused of illegally entering the country from Swaziland.

The two men, aged 24 and 33, were arrested at a guest house in Umbilo together with the 42-year-old guest house owner.

Police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo told TimesLIVE that on Saturday, the men had driven through Swaziland. When they arrived at the Golela border post, they were denied entry into SA and informed to return to Swaziland.

“The suspects instead disregarded the order and drove off at high speed into SA and evaded the police who had given chase.”

Naidoo said members from the Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit and Tracker Connect proceeded to a guest house in Umbilo in Glenmore after receiving information of British nationals arriving illegally in SA as well as being illegally in possession of a hired vehicle.

“The VCIU members together with our Diplomatic Policing Unit proceeded to the guest house where they arrested the two British citizens. The manager of the guest house was also arrested for violation of Covid-19 regulations and also detained at a local police station.”

Naidoo said the hired vehicle was seized and impounded.

“The department of health has also been summoned to examine the suspects for possible infection of the Covid-19 virus.

“Investigations are being continued for possible further charges against the two suspects as they have not paid the rental company for continued use of the vehicle, and also possible violation of the Immigration Act,” he said.

