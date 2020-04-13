South Africa

41 arrested for Gauteng school torchings and burglaries

13 April 2020 - 17:32 By Orrin Singh
Handcuffs. File Photo.
Handcuffs. File Photo.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

At least 41 people have been arrested in Gauteng regarding a number of recent attacks on schools that have taken place across the country during the national lockdown.

On Tuesday, basic education minister Angie Motshegka said 183 schools in SA had been vandalised, broken into or torched since the beginning of the lockdown.

Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said most of the arrests were made in Johannesburg.

“Nine arrests were made in Soweto and Tshwane, seven in Sediberg, four in the West rand and four in Ekurheleni,” he said of some of the arrests.

He said many of those arrested had already appeared in court.

“They have been charged with arson and business robbery — remember we consider a school a business,” said Masondo.

MORE

Motshegka fuming as lockdown looters hit nearly 200 SA schools

A “state of the art” primary school in KwaMashu, north of Durban, was burgled on Sunday — yet another school hit by robbers during the nationwide ...
News
4 hours ago

School burglaries in Gauteng skyrocket to 55

Five schools in Soweto have fallen victim to theft by criminals, the basic education department said on Sunday, as it disclosed that burglaries at ...
News
1 day ago

'Despicable': Cyril Ramaphosa as schools are plundered, families abused

President Cyril Ramaphosa disclosed on Monday that 148 suspects have been arrested for crimes of gender-based violence since the start of the ...
Politics
9 hours ago

Most read

  1. Western Cape man, 61, dies, of Covid-19, bringing SA death toll to 25 South Africa
  2. Covid-19 cases rise in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni South Africa
  3. Ramaphosa 'instructed law enforcement agencies to work on' Ndabeni-Abrahams ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | 'Huge' numbers of people stopped trying to get to homes in EC South Africa
  5. An increase in liquor store burglaries giving Cele a headache South Africa

Latest Videos

Lockdown reloaded: SA extends Covid-19 lockdown by two weeks
From the crime scene: Cape Town attorney survives attempted hit
X