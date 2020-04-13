41 arrested for Gauteng school torchings and burglaries

At least 41 people have been arrested in Gauteng regarding a number of recent attacks on schools that have taken place across the country during the national lockdown.

On Tuesday, basic education minister Angie Motshegka said 183 schools in SA had been vandalised, broken into or torched since the beginning of the lockdown.

Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said most of the arrests were made in Johannesburg.

“Nine arrests were made in Soweto and Tshwane, seven in Sediberg, four in the West rand and four in Ekurheleni,” he said of some of the arrests.

He said many of those arrested had already appeared in court.

“They have been charged with arson and business robbery — remember we consider a school a business,” said Masondo.