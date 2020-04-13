South Africa

62 patients in Gauteng hospitals with Covid-19, says MEC Bandile Masuku

13 April 2020 - 11:22 By TimesLIVE
Gauteng's cases are on the rise.
The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Gauteng is 865, health MEC Dr Badile Masuku said on Monday.

Of this, 62 patients are hospitalised in various facilities across the province.

There have been 350 recoveries.

Three Covid-19 fatalities have been recorded in the province.

The majority of cases are in the Johannesburg district, where 508 people have tested positive for the virus.

Ekurhuleni has 141 cases and Tshwane 101.

The areas with the fewest cases are the West Rand (30) and Sedibeng (8).

There are 77 unallocated cases.

Masuku encouraged people to wear masks.

According to data released by the national health department, Gauteng has the most Covid-19 cases in the country, followed by the Western Cape at 587, KwaZulu-Natal at 443, Free State 96 and Eastern Cape 88.

Limpopo has 23 cases, Mpumalanga 21, North West 19 and the Northern Cape 16.

There are 15 unallocated cases.

