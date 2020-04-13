Ambulance vandalised in Alexandra township during medical call-out

A Gauteng Emergency Medical Service ambulance was vandalised in Alexandra in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Kwara Kekana, spokesperson for health MEC Bandile Masuku, said the team had been deployed to the area to treat a patient.

“A Gauteng EMS team was treating a patient, the vehicle was vandalised while they were attending to a patient. No-one was hurt.”

Kekana said the MEC has condemned the incident and called for swift justice.