South Africa

Lockdown looters strike as laptops, e-readers stolen from KZN school

13 April 2020 - 14:21 By Orrin Singh
The state of the art eThekwini primary school in KwaMashu, north of Durban, was broken into on Sunday, April 12, 2020
The state of the art eThekwini primary school in KwaMashu, north of Durban, was broken into on Sunday, April 12, 2020
Image: Twitter/@MshenguKwazi

A “state of the art” primary school in KwaMashu, north of Durban, was burgled on Sunday — another school to be hit by robbers during the nationwide lockdown.

In a statement on Monday, KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said he had learnt that three laptops, a microwave oven, and 50 e-readers were stolen from the eThekwini Primary School.

“Education is paramount to the future of our young people and that of the country, and if you steal ICT (information and communications technology) infrastructure that is meant to enhance access to education then you are no different to someone who is stealing the future of the youth,” he said.

Mshengu said the department would push for harsh action to be taken against those who vandalise and steal learning support infrastructure in schools.

The lock on one of the doors at the school was completely broken by the buglers
The lock on one of the doors at the school was completely broken by the buglers
Image: KZN department of education

He said the matter had been reported to the police, who are searching for the suspects.

“We have also received reports of similar cases from three other schools under Pinetown district namely Muziwabantu Primary school, Daluxolo Primary school and Maqadini Primary school (we are busy verifying those cases).”

Mshengu called on  members of the community to report any suspicious activities around schools to the police.

MORE

More than 70 schools broken into in Mpumalanga during lockdown

A total of 72 schools have been broken into in Mpumalanga since the start of the national lockdown, the province's education department revcealed on ...
News
2 days ago

It's 'barbaric', says MEC as 7 NW schools vandalised during lockdown

Seven schools have been burgled and vandalised in the Bojanala and Dr Kenneth Kaunda districts in North West since the start of the lockdown two ...
News
3 days ago

Unit set up to probe 40 burglaries and fires in 14 days at Gauteng schools

The number of schools burgled, vandalised or set alight in Gauteng had increase to 40 by Thursday, the 14th day of the nationwide lockdown
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Western Cape man, 61, dies, of Covid-19, bringing SA death toll to 25 South Africa
  2. Covid-19 cases rise in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni South Africa
  3. Ramaphosa 'instructed law enforcement agencies to work on' Ndabeni-Abrahams ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | 'Huge' numbers of people stopped trying to get to homes in EC South Africa
  5. An increase in liquor store burglaries giving Cele a headache South Africa

Latest Videos

Lockdown reloaded: SA extends Covid-19 lockdown by two weeks
From the crime scene: Cape Town attorney survives attempted hit
X