Wits medical grad gets R95k student debt paid, lands job to help fight Covid-19

Kotane could not register with the HPCSA without her Wits graduation certificate, and she was unable to find a job.

“Kotane heard about the Feenix crowdfunding platform, through which she was able to connect with individuals in her community to partly reach her fundraising goal with the bulk of the balance paid by the Standard Bank Tutuwa Community Foundation.

“Tutuwa is one of the institutions that has joined the Feenix community to ensure that students are given a chance to graduate and pursue the next step in their future,” Feenix said in a statement.

“The Foundation aims to inspire and support the growth and development of young people so that they can reach their full potential and be productive citizens. Our contribution to Feenix is to fund young people like Retshidisitswe Kotane to enable her to attain her degree certificate which she has worked so hard for, is an example of our contribution towards building a better SA and leaving a legacy,” said Zanele Twala, CEO of the Tutuwa Foundation.

Relaying her story of how her life changed for the better, Kotane said: “After I received the e-mail telling me my debt would be covered, I was in complete disbelief. I only realised it was true when I checked my fee statement a week later and found that the outstanding fees had indeed been settled.”