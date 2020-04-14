A view from my window connects people around the world

From Johannesburg to George, South Africans are sharing the view from their windows on a Facebook group connecting the world during lockdowns.

The group, View from my Window, has more than 740,000 members and hundreds of photographs from around the world are shared daily.

"This group has been created to connect people from all around the world during these tough times when #stayhome: coronavirus lockdown obliges us to stay home. Every day, through our windows, we have the same view. Take a photo. Only one. Let's share it. Our idea is for you to share the atmosphere of your daily life from behind your window," states the group's description.