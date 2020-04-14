South Africa

'Celebrities are not teachers': Education department slammed for hiring celebs to teach during lockdown

14 April 2020 - 06:57 By Unathi Nkanjeni
The department of education slammed for hiring celebrities to teach during lockdown.
The department of education slammed for hiring celebrities to teach during lockdown.
Image: Twitter/@GovernmentZA

The basic education department has been slammed by some for hiring celebrities and social media influencers as “digital teachers” during the lockdown, instead of professional teachers and educators.

The digital learning initiative, Free Stem Lockdown Digital School,  started over the Easter weekend and is aimed to assist pupils with their studies during the extended lockdown, set until the end of April.

Local celebrities such as Enhle Mbali, Pearl Modiadie, Somizi, Penny Lebyane, Khaya Mthethwa and DJ Sbu are just a few names that have been hired by the department.

The initiative, in partnership with the Sasol Foundation, focuses on science, technology, engineering and mathematics and it conducted through a virtual intelligence-based educational platform, Ms Zora.

Many South Africans were not pleased about the department's choice of candidates and set Twitter ablaze under the hashtag #CelebritiesAreNotTeachers.

Professional teachers and educators also took to the platform to air their dismay, saying the department was undermining those that have teaching qualifications.

Here is a snapshot of what tweeps had to say:

