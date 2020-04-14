'Celebrities are not teachers': Education department slammed for hiring celebs to teach during lockdown

The basic education department has been slammed by some for hiring celebrities and social media influencers as “digital teachers” during the lockdown, instead of professional teachers and educators.

The digital learning initiative, Free Stem Lockdown Digital School, started over the Easter weekend and is aimed to assist pupils with their studies during the extended lockdown, set until the end of April.

Local celebrities such as Enhle Mbali, Pearl Modiadie, Somizi, Penny Lebyane, Khaya Mthethwa and DJ Sbu are just a few names that have been hired by the department.

The initiative, in partnership with the Sasol Foundation, focuses on science, technology, engineering and mathematics and it conducted through a virtual intelligence-based educational platform, Ms Zora.