'Celebrities are not teachers': Education department slammed for hiring celebs to teach during lockdown
The basic education department has been slammed by some for hiring celebrities and social media influencers as “digital teachers” during the lockdown, instead of professional teachers and educators.
The digital learning initiative, Free Stem Lockdown Digital School, started over the Easter weekend and is aimed to assist pupils with their studies during the extended lockdown, set until the end of April.
Local celebrities such as Enhle Mbali, Pearl Modiadie, Somizi, Penny Lebyane, Khaya Mthethwa and DJ Sbu are just a few names that have been hired by the department.
The initiative, in partnership with the Sasol Foundation, focuses on science, technology, engineering and mathematics and it conducted through a virtual intelligence-based educational platform, Ms Zora.
Keep learning and teaching going even during the current schools lockdown. #CoronavirusPandemic #StayHomeSaveLives #LockdownSA pic.twitter.com/APeEtJrBF2— South African Government (@GovernmentZA) April 4, 2020
Many South Africans were not pleased about the department's choice of candidates and set Twitter ablaze under the hashtag #CelebritiesAreNotTeachers.
Professional teachers and educators also took to the platform to air their dismay, saying the department was undermining those that have teaching qualifications.
Here is a snapshot of what tweeps had to say:
The way teachers get disrespected by @DBE_SA and people in general . They forget we TEACHERS are the ones who make other careers ! We are treated as though we didn’t even study to be teachers . #CelebritiesAreNotTeachers— Salma.Khumalo (@salmakhumalo) April 13, 2020
I understand the bag must be secured under these tough economic times but @DBE_SA could've also added celebs with education background— Tumelo (@DjNewAfrica) April 13, 2020
Tshidi from Malaika used to be a teacher
Kenny Kunene is also a qualified teacher
Lady Zamar used to be a lecturer#CelebritiesAreNotTeachers
Doing my Final year in education and this is the most painful thing I've seen in my entire life!!! Like I said I'll frame it put it on the wall try to look for other Avenues... 4 years for this nonsense #CelebritiesAreNotTeachers pic.twitter.com/hR5cgCrG7f— BILTONG 🎲 (@THIZOZO_MOKOENA) April 13, 2020
#CelebritiesAreNotTeachers#CelebritiesAreNotTeachers— Zukiswa Eunice Soga (@soga_zukiswa) April 13, 2020
I am a National Teachers Awards Finalist for excellence in Primary School Teaching
I am registered with SACE
I am a TEACHER
The greatest mistake I made was not being a celebrity
I would've volunteered if I knew 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/57ghtbLguy
"Connections speak louder than qualifications"— Lerato Pillay (@uLerato_pillay) April 13, 2020
- South African proverb
Somizi can not sing but his an IdolsSA judge,
This will be the highest order of disrespect of S.A. teachers if Celebs are allowed to teach without qualifications
#CelebritiesAreNotTeachers pic.twitter.com/muTbGvpy5l
The problem with Mzansi is that we are led by politicians who are obsessed with fame and bright lights, that’s why you have Mbalula sharing cabinet decisions with Somizi, why Julius was defending Shimza’s snobbery and now this nonsense from @DBE_SA #CelebritiesAreNotTeachers— vusi (@vmona31) April 13, 2020
#CelebritiesAreNotTeachers@DBE_SA— Bongi ladyb Selope (@ThandoWaBongi) April 13, 2020
I thought I couldn't be more bothered until I saw Pearls' video reading for Grade R-3. This must be a joke, no pictures, no role play, no mimicking, just nothing, teaching is not as easy as you make it out to be.
Im not being malice in any way, but guys did it not occur to you to advise whoever it is from @DBE_SA who gave you the teaching tender to get real qualified teachers? @mohale_motaung @PennyLebyane @PearlModiadie do you understand how critical this period for learners is?— MaNdaba (@_Teegan_) April 13, 2020
When did Dj Sbu, Lamiez, Mohale, Somizi or anyone on that poster obtain a teaching degree 📜..? We need answers here #CelebritiesAreNotTeachers pic.twitter.com/DOEnuVrE2L— Karabo Rithuri (@KRithuri1999) April 13, 2020
This is not something to joke about and write funny memes making people laugh. This is Serious, Graduates are sitting at home job hunting everyday people are laughing at them saying they went to study for nothing and now this happens.This is not funny.#CelebritiesAreNotTeachers pic.twitter.com/NUTIx969yh— NomvulaM (@Nomvuula1) April 13, 2020