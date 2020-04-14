Church of Scientology stopped from Covid-19 fumigation services over 'misrepresentations'

An agreement between the Church of Scientology for fumigation services has been halted.

This is according to the department of social development, which said on Tuesday that it had given permission for the church to fumigate its premises and facilities - but that this was a "once-off agreement".

In a statement, the department said that it had seen social media posts, containing a letter from acting director-general Mzolisi Toni, stating that the non-profit organisation Scientology Volunteer Ministries was authorised to "render sanitising services" during the Covid-19 lockdown.