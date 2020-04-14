South Africa

Hawks bust Pretoria man selling fake essential services permits to traders

Jeff Wicks Journalist
14 April 2020 - 19:29
A 22-year-old Pretoria man will appear in court for allegedly selling fake essential services permits.
A 22-year-old Pretoria man will appear in court for allegedly selling fake essential services permits.
Image: File

The Hawks on Tuesday closed in on a 22-year-old Pretoria man alleged to be the brains behind a scam that saw fake essential services permits sold to informal traders.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu said officers from the serious corruption investigation unit were tipped off, setting in motion plans to execute a sting.

“The team made contact with the suspect under the pretext of wanting to buy the permits. The suspect met with a team member and was immediately placed under arrest after he produced a permit for a R300 payment,” she said.

Police then searched the man's home and seized a laptop and other documents.

He is expected to appear at the Pretoria magistrate's court on Wednesday.

READ MORE:

Mine employees heeding call to return to work turned away at roadblocks

The request by Implala Platinum (Implats) for some employees to return to work on Tuesday was disrupted by roadblocks preventing workers reaching the ...
News
6 hours ago

UK men who entered SA illegally being tested for Covid-19 in Durban hospital under police guard

The men, aged 38 and 41, were arrested at a guesthouse in Umbilo, Durban, on Sunday after they ran away from police at the Swaziland border.
News
5 hours ago

KZN cop bust for selling cigarettes in undercover operation

A KwaZulu-Natal police constable was arrested for illegally selling cigarettes at the weekend.
News
13 hours ago

Most read

  1. Covid-19 cases rise in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni South Africa
  2. 57-year-old with 'no record of underlying diseases' dies of Covid-19 South Africa
  3. Western Cape man, 61, dies, of Covid-19, bringing SA death toll to 25 South Africa
  4. An increase in liquor store burglaries giving Cele a headache South Africa
  5. Covid-19 pandemic: inside government's plan to avert jobs bloodbath News

Latest Videos

Flight to fight Covid-19: Pilots bring food & medical supplies to those in need
Covid-19 delivers blow to Soweto feeding organisation
X