South Africa

Hundreds of Alex residents ‘promised food parcels’ gather outside school

14 April 2020 - 10:25 By Iavan Pijoos
A girl receives a meal at her school on the first day of the Western Cape education department's R18m Covid-19 feeding scheme on April 8 2020.
Hundreds of Alexandra residents gathered outside a primary school on Tuesday morning after they were apparently promised food parcels.

Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubela said the large crowd gathered outside Marlboro Gardens Primary. 

“The councillors in the area were not aware of any food parcels and asked them to move away.”

Makhubela said the crowd later dispersed.

