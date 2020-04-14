KZN cop bust for selling cigarettes in undercover operation

A KwaZulu-Natal police constable was arrested for illegally selling cigarettes at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo confirmed that the officer — stationed at the Bishopstowe police station, just outside Pietermaritzburg, was arrested on Saturday during an undercover operation.

“A Constable of SAPS [at] Bishopstowe had posted an advertisement for the sale of cigarettes on Friday.”

Naidoo said the following day, a police member contacted the constable under the pretext of wanting to buy cigarettes.

“The member was contacted and he agreed to meet a 'buyer' 6.30pm at a supermarket in Khan Road. The constable said that he will send an associate to meet him with the cigarettes. The associate arrived and said he was sent by the constable.”

He said the undercover officer asked the associate to call the constable to the meeting place.

“The constable arrived in uniform, using a state vehicle. He was placed under arrest together with his associate, and they were detained at a local police station for allegedly contravening the Disaster Management Act as well as for corruption,” said Naidoo.