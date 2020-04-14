Number of inmates in East London prison with Covid-19 jumps to 53

The number of inmates to test positive for Covid-19 at the East London prison has shot up to 53.

The correctional services department (DCS) has confirmed a huge spike in infected inmates and officials. It had that the number of cases at the correctional centre had increased by 49 in just two days.

There are currently 78 confirmed cases — 53 of them inmates and 25 are officials from the prison or at the head office.

Just two days ago, the department reported 26 cases and only three of them were inmates.

The latest stats were revealed by DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.