Police help Cape bottle stores move stock as looting spreads to food shops

Police in the Western Cape are helping bottle store owners who fear looters to move their stock to safer locations.

Community safety MEC Albert Fritz said the Western Cape Liquor Authority had approved the clearing of 31 shops, and most of them had already transported their stock to safer premises.

Several liquor stores in Cape Town and surrounding areas have been looted in the last few days of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Fritz said food stores were looted on Tuesday in the Cape Town suburbs of Manenberg, Sherwood Park, Nyanga Junction and Gatesville.