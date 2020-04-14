POLL | SA lockdown extended by two weeks: Do you agree with the decision?

His announcement was met with mixed responses as some applauded the president for ensuring the safety of citizens, while others felt two weeks was a stretch.

The DA is opposed to a complete lockdown and said it will have a negative impact on the economy.

On Monday, the DA proposed that government adopts a “smart lockdown” model which would phase the restrictions in different stages ranging from one to four.

The opposition party said national government needs to set aside a minimum of R300-billion for an economic stimulus package to support the smart lockdown interventions, small businesses and the poor, TimesLIVE reported.