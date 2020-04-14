South Africa

POLL | SA lockdown extended by two weeks: Do you agree with the decision?

14 April 2020 - 10:24 By Cebelihle Bhengu
President Cyril Ramaphosa told South Africans the lockdown has been extended to the end of April.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

Last week President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the 21-day lockdown will be extended by a further two weeks. This means SA will be under lockdown until the end of April.

Ramaphosa said scientific evidence had shown the lockdown was helping to curb the spread of the coronavirus, but insisted that an additional two weeks was needed to reduce new infections.

His announcement was met with mixed responses as some applauded the president for ensuring the safety of citizens, while others felt two weeks was a stretch.

The DA is opposed to a complete lockdown and said it will have a negative impact on the economy.

On Monday, the DA proposed that government adopts a “smart lockdown” model which would phase the restrictions in different stages ranging from one to four.

The opposition party said national government needs to set aside a minimum of R300-billion for an economic stimulus package to support the smart lockdown interventions, small businesses and the poor, TimesLIVE reported.

